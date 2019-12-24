KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 12,400 DN 50
KorElecTerm 41,950 DN 350
NamhaeChem 8,120 DN 40
DONGSUH 18,150 UP 100
BGF 5,530 DN 40
SamsungEng 19,100 DN 200
SAMSUNG C&T 108,000 DN 1,000
PanOcean 4,540 DN 55
SAMSUNG CARD 40,350 DN 800
CheilWorldwide 24,700 UP 300
KT 27,300 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL213500 DN5500
LG Uplus 14,350 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 76,300 UP 100
KT&G 97,400 UP 200
DHICO 5,700 DN 60
LG Display 15,650 DN 350
Kangwonland 30,300 UP 350
NAVER 182,000 DN 2,000
Kakao 146,500 DN 2,000
NCsoft 533,000 DN 7,000
DSME 27,600 DN 100
DSINFRA 5,490 DN 40
DWEC 4,590 DN 35
Donga ST 116,500 UP 1,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,200 UP 100
CJ CheilJedang 242,000 DN 1,500
DongwonF&B 224,000 UP 2,000
KEPCO KPS 40,750 UP 50
LGH&H 1,259,000 DN 3,000
LGCHEM 312,500 DN 500
KEPCO E&C 20,450 UP 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 81,000 0
HALLA HOLDINGS 47,050 UP 150
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,500 DN 50
LGELECTRONICS 71,900 DN 600
Celltrion 185,000 DN 1,500
Huchems 22,650 UP 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 132,500 DN 2,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 81,700 DN 700
