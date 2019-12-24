KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 73,000 DN 100
LOTTE Himart 31,650 DN 200
GS 53,200 UP 300
CJ CGV 34,100 DN 800
HYUNDAILIVART 13,150 UP 100
LIG Nex1 31,950 DN 400
FILA KOREA 54,000 UP 100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 145,500 DN 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 38,250 DN 450
HANWHA LIFE 2,350 DN 5
AMOREPACIFIC 198,000 UP 1,500
LF 18,400 UP 250
FOOSUNG 8,020 UP 110
JW HOLDINGS 6,270 DN 30
SK Innovation 154,000 UP 500
POONGSAN 23,500 DN 150
KBFinancialGroup 49,450 DN 450
Hansae 17,350 UP 400
LG HAUSYS 55,000 UP 200
Youngone Corp 34,500 DN 50
KOLON IND 49,550 UP 150
HanmiPharm 304,000 DN 1,500
BNK Financial Group 7,850 DN 20
emart 129,000 DN 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY339 00 0
KOLMAR KOREA 46,550 DN 600
CUCKOO 106,000 UP 2,500
COSMAX 78,700 DN 2,000
MANDO 34,800 UP 50
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 417,000 DN 5,500
INNOCEAN 70,000 0
Doosan Bobcat 35,350 DN 150
Netmarble 91,700 DN 200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S358000 DN1500
ORION 108,000 UP 1,000
BGF Retail 165,500 0
SKCHEM 63,100 UP 2,000
HDC-OP 25,850 DN 150
HYOSUNG HEAVY 26,150 DN 250
WooriFinancialGroup 12,050 DN 100
(END)
