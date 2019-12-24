Seoul stocks down for 2nd day ahead of U.S.-China trade deal
SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks closed lower for second day in a row on Tuesday as investors cashed in recent profits and sat on the sidelines, waiting for more updates on the trade deal between the United States and China slated for next month, analysts said. The South Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 13.63 points, or 0.62 percent, to finish at 2,190.08. Trade volume was high at 560 million shares worth 4.52 trillion won (US$3.88 billion), with losers outpacing gainers 512 to 311.
The index failed to stay above the psychologically significant 2,200-point level after reaching the threshold in the two previous sessions amid hopes over the Sino-American trade deal.
"There are no significant issues ahead of Christmas for the South Korean stock market, and investors are cashing in profits following the recent gains of the index," Seo Sang-young, a researcher at Kiwoom Securities Co., said.
Analysts said investors, earlier buoyed by progress in the trade negotiation between Washington and Beijing are taking a breather and waiting for further updates on the deal. Last week, the U.S. announced that the phase-one trade deal with China is ready for signing in early January.
Foreigners offloaded net 141.2 billion won, while individual investors bought net 105.7 billion won. Institutions bought more shares than they sold at 233 billion won.
Tech firms closed bearish, with top cap Samsung Electronics losing 0.9 percent at 55,000 won and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix moving down 0.85 percent at 93,800 won. LG Display also lost 2.19 percent at 15,650 won.
Top steelmaker POSCO fell 1.44 percent at 240,000 won, and Hyundai Steel shed 0.93 percent at 31,900 won.
Chemical firms closed mixed, with industry leader LG Chem falling 0.16 percent at 312,500 won while top cosmetics producer AmorePacific advanced 0.76 percent at 198,000 won.
Amid a simmering family feud at South Korea's largest logistics conglomerate, Hanjin Group, shares of the group's holding firm, Hanjin KAL, fell 7.14 percent at 42,900 won, after shooting up 20 percent in the previous session.
The South Korean won closed at 1,163.90 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.40 won from the previous session's close.
The local financial market will be closed on Wednesday for Christmas.
