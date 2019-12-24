Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Local private equity fund buys SKC Kolon PI for 608 bln won

All Headlines 16:51 December 24, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- A special purpose company set up by Glenwood PE, a local private equity fund, signed a 608 billion won (US$523 million) deal on Tuesday to acquire a controlling stake in SKC Kolon PI Inc., a maker of polyimide film used in displays, semiconductors and electric vehicles.

The Korea PI Holdings will buy 54.06-percent stake in SKC Kolon PI – with each buying a 27.03-percent stake -- from SKC Co. and Kolon Industries Inc., in the deal that is expected be completed by February.

SKC Kolon PI -- founded in 2008 -- is a joint venture between SKC, a South Korean maker of chemicals and film products, and Kolon Industries.

Sales of SKC Kolon PI came to 245.5 billion won last year.

Local private equity fund buys SKC Kolon PI for 608 bln won - 1

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#private equity fund
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!