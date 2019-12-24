Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(URGENT) Moon, Abe confirm gap in positions on wartime forced labor compensation issue, agree to resolve it via dialogue: Cheong Wa Dae

All Headlines 16:44 December 24, 2019

