S. Korea, Georgia launch joint committee for economic cooperation
SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Georgia launched a joint committee aimed at boosting bilateral economic cooperation in various fields, including trade, energy and transportation, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.
Yun Kang-hyeon, deputy foreign minister for economic affairs, held talks with his Georgian counterpart, Genadi Arveladze, in Seoul the previous day to mark the launch of the first South Korea-Georgia Joint Economic Committee, the ministry said in a release.
The committee was set up as part of follow-up measures in line with a bilateral accord the two countries signed to promote economic ties.
Monday's meeting centered on discussion of ways to make substantive progress in the planned construction of a hydropower plant and the expansion of a highway in Georgia. South Korean companies have invested in both projects.
The Georgian side expressed hope that South Korean companies increase investment in transportation and other large infrastructure projects, emphasizing the country's geographical significance as the logistical hub that connects Europe and Asia, according to the Seoul ministry.
The two sides also agreed to enhance cooperation in information and communications technology (ICT) using the program exchanges between Seoul and the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation, the ministry added.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Monsta X releases Latin music in collaboration with Sebastian Yatra
-
2
(2nd LD) Se-dol over HanDol: S. Korean Go master Lee beats AI player
-
3
S. Korea beat Japan to capture men's E. Asian football title
-
4
BTS chosen as Singer of Year by global K-pop fans: poll
-
5
Trump aide says U.S. not easing sanctions on N. Korea
-
1
Korean cuisine effective for weight loss, avoiding illness: research
-
2
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuclear envoy arrives in Beijing amid stalled N.K. nuke talks
-
3
(3rd LD) N.K. leader presides over key party meeting to discuss military capability
-
4
Top U.S. general says N. Korea could test long-range missile: report
-
5
(LEAD) Top U.S. general says N. Korea could test long-range missile: reports
-
1
U.S. aviation agency warns commercial airlines about possible N.K. missile launch
-
2
5 injured in POSCO plant explosion
-
3
U.S. takes unusual step of releasing photos of combined drills with S. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) Moon, Xi agree on need to maintain momentum of dialogue with N. Korea
-
5
N. Korea's main newspaper calls for more weapons development