N. Korea slams Japanese minister over criticism of weapons tests
SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's state media slammed Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono on Tuesday for his criticism of the North's weapons tests, which it said were aimed at enhancing the country's "self-defense" capability.
Kono criticized North Korea last week over a series of weapons tests since May, saying the presumed launches of ballistic missiles represent an "imminent threat" to the security of Japan.
North Korea has said that those tests were intended to improve its self-defense capability without mentioning whether they involved ballistic missiles, which would constitute a violation of international sanctions.
"Days ago, Japanese Defense Minister Kono, terming the DPRK's measure for increasing capabilities for self-defense a 'ballistic missile launch,' solicited for international support," the Korean Central News Agency said in a commentary.
DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
"He again ranted about 'imminent threat from North Korea' aboard the escort warship Izumo re-modeled into an aircraft carrier. This stems from his deep-seated hostility toward the DPRK," it added.
The KCNA emphasized that the tests do not pose any threat to Japan.
"Nonetheless, Japan is instigating the international pressure on the DPRK under the pretext of the unreasonable 'threat'. This shows that it seeks a sordid intention, not the security of its country and region," it said.
The KCNA criticized Japan for its hypocrisy in asking for "dialogue without preconditions" while at the same time rallying the international community for greater sanctions and pressure on Pyongyang.
"It is useless for Japan to keep raving about 'threat' and 'provocation,'" it said. "Japan's shameless and narrow-minded behavior turning black into white and acting flippantly will only make its miserable entity as a political dwarf stand out."
(END)
-
1
Monsta X releases Latin music in collaboration with Sebastian Yatra
-
2
(2nd LD) Se-dol over HanDol: S. Korean Go master Lee beats AI player
-
3
S. Korea beat Japan to capture men's E. Asian football title
-
4
BTS chosen as Singer of Year by global K-pop fans: poll
-
5
Trump aide says U.S. not easing sanctions on N. Korea
-
1
Korean cuisine effective for weight loss, avoiding illness: research
-
2
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuclear envoy arrives in Beijing amid stalled N.K. nuke talks
-
3
(3rd LD) N.K. leader presides over key party meeting to discuss military capability
-
4
Top U.S. general says N. Korea could test long-range missile: report
-
5
(LEAD) Top U.S. general says N. Korea could test long-range missile: reports
-
1
U.S. aviation agency warns commercial airlines about possible N.K. missile launch
-
2
5 injured in POSCO plant explosion
-
3
U.S. takes unusual step of releasing photos of combined drills with S. Korea
-
4
N. Korea's main newspaper calls for more weapons development
-
5
Military closely watching N.K. moves on Christmas Eve: Seoul officials