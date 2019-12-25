Wednesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:01 December 25, 2019
SEOUL, Dec. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 06/-2 Sunny 20
Incheon 06/-1 Sunny 20
Suwon 07/-3 Sunny 20
Cheongju 07/-2 Sunny 20
Daejeon 09/-3 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 05/-4 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 11/03 Sunny 20
Jeonju 10/-1 Sunny 20
Gwangju 12/00 Sunny 20
Jeju 15/08 Cloudy 30
Daegu 11/-1 Cloudy 10
Busan 16/06 Cloudy 20
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
Monsta X releases Latin music in collaboration with Sebastian Yatra
-
2
(2nd LD) Se-dol over HanDol: S. Korean Go master Lee beats AI player
-
3
S. Korea beat Japan to capture men's E. Asian football title
-
4
BTS chosen as Singer of Year by global K-pop fans: poll
-
5
(Yearender) U.S.-China trade war, chip slump weigh on S. Korea's economy in 2019
Most Saved
-
1
Korean cuisine effective for weight loss, avoiding illness: research
-
2
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuclear envoy arrives in Beijing amid stalled N.K. nuke talks
-
3
(3rd LD) N.K. leader presides over key party meeting to discuss military capability
-
4
(LEAD) Hanjin KAL sinks as family-risk scares investors
-
5
(2nd LD) Se-dol over HanDol: S. Korean Go master Lee beats AI player
-
1
U.S. aviation agency warns commercial airlines about possible N.K. missile launch
-
2
Military closely watching N.K. moves on Christmas Eve: Seoul officials
-
3
5 injured in POSCO plant explosion
-
4
N. Korea's main newspaper calls for more weapons development
-
5
Seoul closely monitoring N. Korea over expected party plenum