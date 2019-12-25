Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:01 December 25, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 06/-2 Sunny 20

Incheon 06/-1 Sunny 20

Suwon 07/-3 Sunny 20

Cheongju 07/-2 Sunny 20

Daejeon 09/-3 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 05/-4 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 11/03 Sunny 20

Jeonju 10/-1 Sunny 20

Gwangju 12/00 Sunny 20

Jeju 15/08 Cloudy 30

Daegu 11/-1 Cloudy 10

Busan 16/06 Cloudy 20

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!