(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 25)
'Pivot' to China
President Moon sees easing sanctions on N. Korea necessary
President Moon Jae-in and Chinese President Xi Jinping appear to have reached a consensus that easing sanctions on North Korea is necessary to revive the momentum for dialogue between the North and the United States.
Cheong Wa Dae said Moon and Xi exchanged opinions during their summit in Beijing, Monday, about the draft of a fresh U.N. Security Council resolution proposed recently by China and Russia to remove some sanctions imposed on North Korea.
Moon and Xi agreed to make concerted efforts to revive the dialogue momentum and reduce tension on the Korean Peninsula. According to the South Korean presidential office, the Chinese leader told Moon that Seoul and Beijing should work together to help Pyongyang and Washington continue the denuclearization talks, saying China and South Korea could do many things if they joined hands. Moon agreed, saying maintaining the dialogue momentum was "more important than anything else."
We view this as Moon's tacit agreement with China's efforts to push for the easing of sanctions on North Korea. A security aide for Moon also told reporters on condition of anonymity that Pyongyang and Washington need to take "simultaneous and paralleled" measures to move the denuclearization talks forward based on a landmark agreement reached by their leaders in Singapore in June 2018.
It seems there is a common perception between Moon and Xi that only the U.S. can break the deadlock by accepting North Korea's demands to some degree in return for the latter's suspension of nuclear and long-range missile tests for the past two years. But while the U.S. is adamant about maintaining the sanctions and the belligerent North is set to take a "new path" ― which is apparently about resuming these tests after pulling out of negotiations with the U.S. ― it is not clear how the agreement between Moon and Xi will affect the situation.
Moon's behavior could be a source of concern for the U.S., and will certainly prompt talks of his "pivot" to China and a possible rift in the Seoul-Washington alliance. But it is risky to jump to the conclusion that Moon has sided with China in urging the U.S. to ease sanctions on the North. Moon also asked for China's help in making the North pursue negotiated solutions regarding its nuclear program instead of raising tensions with military provocations, stressing that this is not helpful for China and South Korea ― as well as North Korea.
Moon's views are understandable considering his consistent policy of promoting peace on the Korean Peninsula and the grim reality that U.S. sanctions stand in the way of revitalizing inter-Korean exchanges. It is time for the U.S. and the North to exercise restraint and come up with workable proposals to reduce tension and advance the stalled denuclearization dialogue. Patience is needed for all concerned parties, especially Pyongyang, to prevent aggravating the situation further.
(END)
-
1
Monsta X releases Latin music in collaboration with Sebastian Yatra
-
2
(2nd LD) Se-dol over HanDol: S. Korean Go master Lee beats AI player
-
3
S. Korea beat Japan to capture men's E. Asian football title
-
4
BTS chosen as Singer of Year by global K-pop fans: poll
-
5
Top U.S. negotiator says U.S. 'not focused on' initial $5 billion demand anymore
-
1
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuclear envoy arrives in Beijing amid stalled N.K. nuke talks
-
2
(3rd LD) N.K. leader presides over key party meeting to discuss military capability
-
3
(LEAD) Hanjin KAL sinks as family-risk scares investors
-
4
(2nd LD) Se-dol over HanDol: S. Korean Go master Lee beats AI player
-
5
(URGENT) Moon to hold bilateral summit with Abe in China on Dec. 24: Cheong Wa Dae
-
1
Military closely watching N.K. moves on Christmas Eve: Seoul officials
-
2
5 injured in POSCO plant explosion
-
3
U.S. aviation agency warns commercial airlines about possible N.K. missile launch
-
4
(LEAD) Trump says U.S. will 'deal with' any N.K. Christmas surprise
-
5
(4th LD) Moon urges Abe to completely retract export restrictions against Seoul