Today in Korean history
Dec. 26
1948 -- USSR forces complete withdrawal from North Korea.
1962 -- South Korea makes public a fifth amendment to its Constitution, which stipulates rules governing the presidency and creates a unicameral legislature.
1974 -- The Dong-A Ilbo, a daily newspaper, begins to suffer from a lack of advertising money as it comes under pressure from Seoul's authoritative regime. The pressure continues for seven months.
1980 -- South Korea's national security legislation council, which was formed by a military regime founded after a coup, passes a media control law.
1996 -- The ruling New Korea Party passes 11 revision bills, including several addressing the controversial National Security and Labor laws, in seven minutes without the presence of opposition parties.
2010 -- A chartered Korean Air plane carrying 235 South Koreans out of strife-torn Libya arrives in Seoul.
2011 -- A former South Korean first lady and the chairwoman of Hyundai Group meet with new North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang, as they pay respects to late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il.
2018 -- The two Koreas hold a groundbreaking ceremony for an inter-Korean railway and road project at Panmun Station in the North's border town of Kaesong. Those in attendance at the ceremony include high-ranking officials from the two Koreas, neighboring countries and a global organization, including Armida Alisjahbana, executive secretary of the U.N. Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific.
