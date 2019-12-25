Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

December 25, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 25.

Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea, Japan call for dialogue, but no agreement on export restrictions, forced labor issues (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Seoul, Tokyo agree to resolve issues through dialogue, but still long way to go (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon: Remove export bans imposed in July; Abe: Let's keep talking (Donga llbo)
-- Moon wants Japan to lift export restrictions, Abe emphasizes dialogue (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon demands removal of export bans, Abe wants dialogue (Segye Times)
-- Gov't decides to shut down nuclear reactor, Wolsung-1 (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Abe calls for Seoul to take action on forced labor issues (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Leaders of S. Korea, Japan pave ways to resolve issues of export bans, forced labor (Hankyoreh)
-- Ruling party puts all efforts on passing electoral reform bill, but neglects public welfare bills (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't to shut down Wolsung-1 after spending 700 bln won for maintenance (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Private consumption grows at slowest pace in 10 years (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Moon, Abe remain apart on forced labor issue, but agree to keep talking (Korea Herald)
-- Moon, Abe agree to improve ties (Korea Times)
