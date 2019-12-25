Retail sales up 7.5 pct in Nov. on Korea Sale FESTA
SEOUL, Dec. 25 (Yonhap) -- Retail sales in South Korea moved up 7.5 percent in November from a year earlier, buoyed by an annual monthlong shopping festival, data showed Wednesday.
The combined sales of 26 major offline and online retailers reached 11.86 trillion won (US$10.18 billion) last month, compared with 11.03 trillion won tallied a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
Local online stores and marketplaces enjoyed growth of 14.8 percent amid a rising number of consumers purchasing discount products during the Korea Sale FESTA, the ministry said.
The country's largest shopping event, equivalent to Black Friday, kicked off for a 22-day run on Nov. 1. Some 650 online and offline shops participated in the event.
A total of 13 offline retailers, including department stores and discount chains, saw their sales increase 2.4 percent on-year in November, the ministry said.
Hypermarket stores were the only losers among offline stores, logging a 3.3 percent on-year decrease in sales, the data showed.
(END)
-
1
Monsta X releases Latin music in collaboration with Sebastian Yatra
-
2
(2nd LD) Se-dol over HanDol: S. Korean Go master Lee beats AI player
-
3
S. Korea beat Japan to capture men's E. Asian football title
-
4
BTS chosen as Singer of Year by global K-pop fans: poll
-
5
Top U.S. negotiator says U.S. 'not focused on' initial $5 billion demand anymore
-
1
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuclear envoy arrives in Beijing amid stalled N.K. nuke talks
-
2
(3rd LD) N.K. leader presides over key party meeting to discuss military capability
-
3
(LEAD) Hanjin KAL sinks as family-risk scares investors
-
4
(2nd LD) Se-dol over HanDol: S. Korean Go master Lee beats AI player
-
5
(URGENT) Moon to hold bilateral summit with Abe in China on Dec. 24: Cheong Wa Dae
-
1
Military closely watching N.K. moves on Christmas Eve: Seoul officials
-
2
5 injured in POSCO plant explosion
-
3
U.S. aviation agency warns commercial airlines about possible N.K. missile launch
-
4
(LEAD) Trump says U.S. will 'deal with' any N.K. Christmas surprise
-
5
(4th LD) Moon urges Abe to completely retract export restrictions against Seoul