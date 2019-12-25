Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Retail sales up 7.5 pct in Nov. on Korea Sale FESTA

SEOUL, Dec. 25 (Yonhap) -- Retail sales in South Korea moved up 7.5 percent in November from a year earlier, buoyed by an annual monthlong shopping festival, data showed Wednesday.

The combined sales of 26 major offline and online retailers reached 11.86 trillion won (US$10.18 billion) last month, compared with 11.03 trillion won tallied a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Local online stores and marketplaces enjoyed growth of 14.8 percent amid a rising number of consumers purchasing discount products during the Korea Sale FESTA, the ministry said.

The country's largest shopping event, equivalent to Black Friday, kicked off for a 22-day run on Nov. 1. Some 650 online and offline shops participated in the event.

A total of 13 offline retailers, including department stores and discount chains, saw their sales increase 2.4 percent on-year in November, the ministry said.

Hypermarket stores were the only losers among offline stores, logging a 3.3 percent on-year decrease in sales, the data showed.

