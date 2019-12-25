(Copyright)
1
Monsta X releases Latin music in collaboration with Sebastian Yatra
2
(2nd LD) Se-dol over HanDol: S. Korean Go master Lee beats AI player
3
S. Korea beat Japan to capture men's E. Asian football title
4
BTS chosen as Singer of Year by global K-pop fans: poll
5
Top U.S. negotiator says U.S. 'not focused on' initial $5 billion demand anymore
1
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuclear envoy arrives in Beijing amid stalled N.K. nuke talks
2
(3rd LD) N.K. leader presides over key party meeting to discuss military capability
3
(LEAD) Hanjin KAL sinks as family-risk scares investors
4
5
(URGENT) Moon to hold bilateral summit with Abe in China on Dec. 24: Cheong Wa Dae
1
Military closely watching N.K. moves on Christmas Eve: Seoul officials
2
5 injured in POSCO plant explosion
3
U.S. aviation agency warns commercial airlines about possible N.K. missile launch
4
(LEAD) Trump says U.S. will 'deal with' any N.K. Christmas surprise
5
(4th LD) Moon urges Abe to completely retract export restrictions against Seoul