Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai E&C wins 800 bln won worth of orders in Singapore, Vietnam

All Headlines 15:49 December 25, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 25 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. said Wednesday it has clinched some 800 billion won (US$687 million) worth of deals to build a road and a hotel in Singapore and Vietnam, respectively.

The deal with Singapore's Land Transport Authority, worth $435 million, calls for Hyundai E&C to build a 4.5-kilometer elevated highway in Sembawang in the northern part of Singapore.

Hyundai E&C expects the construction of the road to take 84 months.

This photo, provided by Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. on Dec. 25, 2019, shows a 4.5-kilometer overpass road to be constructed in Sembawang in the northern part of Singapore. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Separately, Hyundai E&C said it has won a construction deal worth $250 million to build a high-rise hotel as part of the seafront Vega City development in Nha Trang, Vietnam.

Under the deal, signed on Dec. 12, the builder will construct the 30-story five-star hotel on a 33 million-square-meter site.

Hyundai E&C said it will complete the construction of the facility by 2022.

This photo, provided by Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. on Dec. 25, 2019, shows a hotel to be constructed as part of the seafront Vega City development in Nha Trang, Vietnam. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Hyundai E&C-orders
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!