Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 26.
Korean-language dailies
-- Skater Shim says she spoke out about her being sexually abused by her coach for her own survival (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Korean politics marred by row over filibuster (Kookmin Daily)
-- Militant KCTU becomes No. 1 labor union in S. Korea (Donga llbo)
-- Tensions expected as filibuster ends over electoral reform bill (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Ruling party rumored to have plan to set up satellite party for April elections (Segye Times)
-- Supreme Prosecutors Office strongly opposes bill to set up separate probe unit (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Militant KCTU becomes No. 1 labor union in S. Korea (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Samsung suspected of hunting down hundreds of employees sponsoring progressive NGOs (Hankyoreh)
-- Political parties bent on winning over men in 20s ahead of April elections (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korean manufacturers feared to suffer 'peak shock' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Militant KCTU becomes No. 1 labor union in S. Korea, helped by government's pro-labor policy (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Moon and Abe agree to disagree (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Dialogue revived between Moon, Abe, but still has a long way to go (Korea Herald)
-- Moon to tackle THAAD retaliation, export curbs (Korea Times)
(END)
