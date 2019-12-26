(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 26)

Yet we don't have to be all pessimistic. It is meaningful for the leaders of the Asian neighbors to agree to resolve the problem through dialogue. The Moon-Abe meeting sent a message, though symbolic, that they resumed the top-level dialogue. In other words, the summit can provide momentum for negotiations. So the two leaders need to meet more frequently to talk about pending issues frankly and sincerely. It is also important to put ministerial and working-level talks back on right track.