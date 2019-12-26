(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 26)
Momentum for dialogue
Seoul, Tokyo should go all-out to break deadlock
President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held their first summit in 15 months Tuesday to break the deadlock over soured ties between the two countries. But they failed to produce any substantial results, only agreeing to disagree over how to resolve the ongoing trade dispute.
Anyone could hardly expect a breakthrough during the one-time summit which was held in Chengdu, China, on the sidelines of the annual Korea-China-Japan summit. Seoul and Tokyo reaffirmed that they are still poles apart over the root cause of the trade row: a historical issue concerning Japan's wartime forced labor. They have to go a long way before finding an ultimate solution.
Yet we don't have to be all pessimistic. It is meaningful for the leaders of the Asian neighbors to agree to resolve the problem through dialogue. The Moon-Abe meeting sent a message, though symbolic, that they resumed the top-level dialogue. In other words, the summit can provide momentum for negotiations. So the two leaders need to meet more frequently to talk about pending issues frankly and sincerely. It is also important to put ministerial and working-level talks back on right track.
The trade conflict erupted in July when Japan imposed restrictions on its exports of three key materials crucial to Korean firms manufacturing semiconductors and display panels. The measure was in apparent retaliation to rulings by the Korean Supreme Court that ordered Japanese firms to compensate surviving South Korean victims of forced labor during World War II. In August, Tokyo aggravated the situation by removing Korea from its "whitelist" of favored trading partners.
In return, Seoul decided to terminate a military intelligence-sharing pact ― the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA). This decision sparked a strong backlash not only from Japan, but also from the U.S. because the pact is symbolic for regional security cooperation between the three countries. At the last minute last month, the Moon administration extended the pact conditionally to avoid catastrophic consequences. On Dec. 20, Tokyo relaxed its export restrictions.
During the summit, Moon asked Abe to lift all trade measures against Korea. But Abe repeated his earlier position that the measures will remain in place unless Korea nullifies its compensation rulings for the forced labor victims. It is regrettable to see the nationalist Japanese prime minister continue to argue that all reparations claims arising from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of Korea were settled by the 1965 treaty that normalized bilateral diplomatic relations.
At stake is how to narrow differences over the historical issue. Abe's revisionist views on Japan's disgraced history make it difficult to find a negotiated solution. In this regard, we urge him to face up to history squarely. Then he should make sincere efforts to build trust with Japan's former colony to mend ties and forge a future-oriented partnership with it.
(END)
-
1
Monsta X releases Latin music in collaboration with Sebastian Yatra
-
2
BTS chosen as Singer of Year by global K-pop fans: poll
-
3
U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
4
S. Korean nuclear negotiator discusses N. Korea with Sweden's special envoy
-
5
(2nd LD) N.K. leader presides over expanded Central Military Commission meeting of Workers' Party
-
1
Moon stresses no intervention in Supreme Court's ruling on wartime labor: official
-
2
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuclear envoy arrives in Beijing amid stalled N.K. nuke talks
-
3
(3rd LD) N.K. leader presides over key party meeting to discuss military capability
-
4
(LEAD) Hanjin KAL sinks as family-risk scares investors
-
5
U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
2
U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
3
(LEAD) Trump says U.S. will 'deal with' any N.K. Christmas surprise
-
4
Red Velvet member injured during rehearsal for TV show
-
5
74 percent of Seoul citizens think unification with N.K. necessary: poll