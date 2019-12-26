Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

December 26, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 04/01 Cloudy 30

Incheon 03/01 Rain 30

Suwon 04/00 Rain 30

Cheongju 04/01 Sleet 60

Daejeon 05/00 Sleet 60

Chuncheon 04/-1 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 09/04 Sunny 20

Jeonju 05/02 Rain 60

Gwangju 06/04 Rain 60

Jeju 11/11 Rain 60

Daegu 05/00 Sleet 60

Busan 10/07 Rain 60

