Thursday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:01 December 26, 2019
SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 04/01 Cloudy 30
Incheon 03/01 Rain 30
Suwon 04/00 Rain 30
Cheongju 04/01 Sleet 60
Daejeon 05/00 Sleet 60
Chuncheon 04/-1 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 09/04 Sunny 20
Jeonju 05/02 Rain 60
Gwangju 06/04 Rain 60
Jeju 11/11 Rain 60
Daegu 05/00 Sleet 60
Busan 10/07 Rain 60
