Yonhap news advisory for Thursday, Dec. 26

All Headlines 09:11 December 26, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Quiet N. Korea ahead of end-of-year deadline

-- Court to decide whether to detain former justice minister in ex-vice mayor's bribery case

Economy & Finance

-- BOK report on financial stability

-- Reports on debts owed by public sector
