Seoul stocks open lower as investors take breather
SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Thursday as investors took a breather tracking the U.S. stock market, which closed mixed on Christmas Eve after touching a fresh record high earlier this week.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 3.7 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,186.38 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Investors have been cashing in recent profits since the index hit an almost eight-month high Friday.
The earlier gains were driven by an optimistic outlook over the Sino-U.S. trade deal, with the phase-one agreement slated to be signed next month.
In Seoul, top market cap Samsung Electronics moved down 0.91 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix rose 0.43 percent.
Top carmaker Hyundai Motor remained unchanged, and its auto parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis increased 0.19 percent. No. 2 automaker Kia Motors gained 0.34 percent.
Samsung BioLogics, the top pharmaceutical firm, lost 0.24 percent, while Celltrion advanced 0.81 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,160.95 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.95 won from the previous session's close.
The South Korean stock market was closed Wednesday for Christmas.
