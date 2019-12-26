Biz sentiment for Jan. remains weak: survey
SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- Business sentiment in South Korea remains weak due to uncertainties at home and abroad, a local think tank said Thursday.
The business survey index (BSI) of the country's top 600 companies by sales came to 90.3 for next month, slightly up from 90.0 this month, according to the Korea Economic Research Institute (KERI).
A reading below 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists, while a figure above the benchmark means the opposite.
The business index has stayed below 100 for 56 consecutive months since April 2015, when it came to 101.3, KERI said.
The institute said 435 out of the 600 companies responded its survey conducted between Dec. 13 and Dec. 20.
