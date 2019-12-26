Banks' loan delinquency rate inches up in October
SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- The delinquency rate for South Korean banks' won-denominated loans edged up in October from a month earlier due to a slight hike in bad loans extended to firms and households, data showed Thursday.
The rate for bank loans more than 30-days overdue stood at 0.46 percent at the end of October, up 0.02 percentage point from a month earlier, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
But compared with a year ago, the rate was down 0.12 percentage point, it said.
The delinquency rate for loans extended to companies increased 0.03 percentage point on-month to 0.60 percent in October, while that for loans to households rose 0.01 percentage point on-month to 0.29 percent, according to the data.
