Seoul National Cemetery offers interpretation services in 10 foreign languages
SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- The state-run Seoul National Cemetery has started running a system to provide interpretation services in 10 foreign languages, including English, Chinese and Japanese, its officials said Thursday.
The cemetery honoring South Korean war dead, fallen patriots and national heroes established the system as an annual average of 1,000 foreign visitors, including former Korean War veterans, pay their respects there.
The visitors can select their languages using the system installed at an altar in front of the cemetery's signature memorial tower.
The system was established with the participation of foreign instructors at a language institute attached to Korea's Joint Forces Military University. To show appreciation for their contribution, the cemetery has appointed the instructors as honorary officiators.
The 10 foreign languages also include French, German, Spanish, Russian, Arabic, Indonesian and Turkish.
