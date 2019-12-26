No Christmas gift from N. Korea yet, but situation far from over
By Choi Soo-hyang
SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- A much-feared "Christmas gift" provocation from North Korea has not arrived, with the communist regime remaining eerily quiet through the holiday, but the situation is far from over as Pyongyang could announce big, saber-rattling decisions through two key forthcoming events.
Experts say the North will likely refrain from test-firing a long-range missile, at least for now, ahead of the two major political events -- the ruling party's plenary meeting and leader Kim Jong-un's New Year's address.
Pyongyang sent the "Christmas gift" warning to the U.S. early this month, when its Vice Foreign Minister Ri Thae-song issued a statement saying it is "entirely up to the U.S." what present it will get ahead of the end-of-year deadline Pyongyang has set for their nuclear negotiations.
The North has since conducted two apparent rocket engine tests at its satellite launch site, deepening concern that it may be gearing up preparations to test-fire an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) as a Christmas gift to the U.S.
U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday the U.S. will deal with any "Christmas gift" from the North "successfully," though adding that it could actually be a nice preset like a "beautiful vase as opposed to a missile test."
Ri's statement was one of a series of statements issued by high-level North Korean officials slamming the U.S. since their last working-level talks in Stockholm ended without much progress in October.
After Trump and Kim's second summit in Hanoi collapsed without a deal in February, Pyongyang has set a year-end deadline for Washington to change tack and put forward a fresh offer based on a "new calculation" in the nuclear bargaining.
U.S. special envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun urged Pyongyang to come back to the negotiating table during his recent trip to Asia, rejecting the deadline set by the North, but Pyongyang has not responded to the call.
North Korea has remained silent on the nuclear issue, since Pak Jong-chon, chief of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army, said on Dec. 14 that its recent tests will be used to develop "another strategic weapon of" North Korea "for definitely and reliably restraining and overpowering the nuclear threat of the U.S."
All eyes are now on a plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party that the North said it will hold later this month to decide on "crucial issues" amid widespread speculation that Pyongyang could make a big decision with regard to the nuclear talks with the U.S.
In an apparent prelude to the session, the North's state media said Sunday that leader Kim has presided over a meeting of the party's Central Military Commission and discussed "important issues" related to national defense.
What policy change will come out from the party plenum remains uncertain, but experts say North Korea could declare an end to its denuclearization talks with the U.S. or scrap its self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and ICBM tests.
The North declared the moratorium when the central committee held a plenary meeting in April last year.
On Wednesday, the North's main newspaper, the Rodong Sinmun, carried an article on various efforts for space development under way globally, amid concerns Pyongyang could conduct an ICBM test disguised as a satellite launch for a peaceful space development activity.
Experts say that even if such a decision is made during the Workers' Party session, the North could hold off on its announcement until leader Kim delivers his New Year's Day address.
"North Korea will likely confirm its new path during the party meeting and officially announce the decision through the leader's New Year's address," said Kim Gab-sik, a researcher at the state-run Korea Institute for National Unification.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
