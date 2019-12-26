Hanwha Systems wins US$404 million deal
SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Systems Co., the defense industry unit of Hanwha Group, said Thursday it has won an order worth 468.5 billion won (US$403.5 million) to supply equipment for the Korean military's tactical information communication network.
Under the deal, Hanwha Systems will deliver a tactical mobile communication system and equipment to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, South Korea's arms procurement agency, by the end of 2022.
The tactical information communication network is designed to support high-speed digital data transmission in both wireless and fixed lines for the military, and is critical in building the military systems for command, control, communications, computers and intelligence.
The latest contract raised Hanwha Systems' deals in defense business this year to more than 2 trillion won for the first time.
