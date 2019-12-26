Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Heavy Industries Group wins deals worth 340 bln won for 6 vessels

All Headlines 14:16 December 26, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top shipyard Hyundai Heavy Industries Group said Thursday that its two affiliates have clinched two deals worth 340 billion won (US$293 million) in total to build six vessels.

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. is set to deliver four 1,800 twenty-foot equivalent unit containers to Taiwan's Evergreen Marine Corp., in phases, beginning in 2021.

In a separate deal, another affiliate, Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., won a 218.8-billion won order to build two very large crude carriers (VLCCs) for an unidentified Asian shipper.

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries are affiliates of Hyundai Heavy Industries Co.

So far this year, Hyundai Heavy Industries Group has won orders worth $12 billion to build 135 vessels, achieving 76 percent of its annual target of $15.9 billion.

This photo, provided by Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, shows a 1,800 twenty-foot equivalent unit container built by Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Hyundai Heavy Industries
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!