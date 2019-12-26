Hyundai Heavy Industries Group wins deals worth 340 bln won for 6 vessels
SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top shipyard Hyundai Heavy Industries Group said Thursday that its two affiliates have clinched two deals worth 340 billion won (US$293 million) in total to build six vessels.
Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. is set to deliver four 1,800 twenty-foot equivalent unit containers to Taiwan's Evergreen Marine Corp., in phases, beginning in 2021.
In a separate deal, another affiliate, Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., won a 218.8-billion won order to build two very large crude carriers (VLCCs) for an unidentified Asian shipper.
Hyundai Mipo Dockyard and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries are affiliates of Hyundai Heavy Industries Co.
So far this year, Hyundai Heavy Industries Group has won orders worth $12 billion to build 135 vessels, achieving 76 percent of its annual target of $15.9 billion.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Monsta X releases Latin music in collaboration with Sebastian Yatra
-
2
(LEAD) U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
3
BTS chosen as Singer of Year by global K-pop fans: poll
-
4
U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
5
S. Korean nuclear negotiator discusses N. Korea with Sweden's special envoy
-
1
Moon stresses no intervention in Supreme Court's ruling on wartime labor: official
-
2
(LEAD) U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
3
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuclear envoy arrives in Beijing amid stalled N.K. nuke talks
-
4
(3rd LD) N.K. leader presides over key party meeting to discuss military capability
-
5
(LEAD) Hanjin KAL sinks as family-risk scares investors
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
2
U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
3
U.S. says it stands ready amid threat of N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
4
Red Velvet member injured during rehearsal for TV show
-
5
N. Korea to skip women's Olympic football qualifying tournament in S. Korea: source