Hyundai Rotem wins deals worth 243.3 bln won for combat vehicles

All Headlines 15:05 December 26, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Rotem Co., a South Korean train and defense equipment maker, said Thursday that it has clinched 243.3 billion won (US$209.5 million) worth of orders to build combat engineering vehicles and tanks.

Hyundai Rotem is set to deliver combat engineering vehicles and K1E1, an enhanced version of K1 tanks, to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, South Korea's arms procurement agency, by 2020 and 2022, respectively.

Hyundai Rotem did not give details on the number of combat engineering vehicles and tanks it will build for the country's military, citing the issue's sensitivity.

This photo, provided by Hyundai Rotem Co., shows a combat engineering vehicle. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The combat engineering vehicles are designed to removes landmines and other obstacles near the border with North Korea.

South and North Korea are divided by a heavily armed border strewn with land mines. The two Koreas technically remain at war as the 1950-53 Korean War ended only with an armistice, not a peace treaty.

