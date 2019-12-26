KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 230,500 DN 1,500
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14450 UP200
SKC 49,750 DN 150
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,780 UP 80
KumhoPetrochem 78,000 UP 600
HANWHA AEROSPACE 34,400 DN 350
HDC HOLDINGS 11,050 UP 200
KiaMtr 45,100 UP 400
HYUNDAI WIA 49,200 UP 100
Mobis 261,000 UP 3,500
JW HOLDINGS 6,440 UP 170
BNK Financial Group 7,770 DN 80
Hansae 17,500 UP 150
LG HAUSYS 55,300 UP 300
SK Innovation 155,000 UP 1,000
Youngone Corp 33,800 DN 700
FOOSUNG 7,970 DN 50
KBFinancialGroup 49,400 DN 50
GKL 19,750 UP 150
DAEKYO 6,210 UP 70
KOLON IND 49,500 DN 50
HanmiPharm 306,500 UP 2,500
L&L 13,800 DN 150
BoryungPharm 15,300 DN 100
POONGSAN 23,750 UP 250
Daesang 23,300 DN 50
LS 47,800 UP 150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 222,500 DN 2,500
Netmarble 90,400 DN 1,300
SKNetworks 6,040 0
ORION Holdings 17,700 UP 300
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S360000 UP2000
GS E&C 31,900 UP 250
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 30,750 UP 450
IS DONGSEO 31,750 UP 700
Hanwha Chem 18,850 0
DongkukStlMill 5,910 DN 40
LG Innotek 134,500 DN 1,000
OCI 61,800 0
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 54,500 0
