KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All Headlines 15:40 December 26, 2019

KorZinc 427,500 DN 2,000
TONGYANG 1,450 UP 25
SamsungHvyInd 7,030 DN 80
SYC 51,000 UP 200
SBC 16,400 UP 450
S-Oil 95,200 DN 2,000
HyundaiMipoDock 45,700 UP 250
Hyundai M&F INS 27,950 UP 50
KPIC 121,500 UP 500
AK Holdings 34,900 UP 400
LOTTE 39,000 UP 250
GS Retail 39,550 UP 100
Ottogi 555,000 UP 6,000
emart 126,000 DN 3,000
SK Discovery 25,400 UP 300
Kakao 148,000 UP 1,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 31,900 0
Kogas 38,850 UP 300
SamsungF&MIns 247,000 DN 2,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 33,350 DN 700
NCsoft 537,000 UP 4,000
SsangyongCement 5,910 UP 160
DSME 27,400 DN 200
DSINFRA 5,470 DN 20
DWEC 4,575 DN 15
Donga ST 117,000 UP 500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,300 UP 100
CJ CheilJedang 243,000 UP 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,700 DN 150
SPC SAMLIP 86,700 UP 1,200
KUMHOTIRE 3,985 UP 15
SAMSUNG SDS 194,500 DN 500
DongwonF&B 227,000 UP 3,000
KEPCO KPS 40,250 DN 500
LGH&H 1,257,000 DN 2,000
LGCHEM 308,000 DN 4,500
KEPCO E&C 20,250 DN 200
ShinhanGroup 45,750 UP 200
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 66,500 UP 800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 81,000 0
(MORE)

