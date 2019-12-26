KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Shinsegae 277,500 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY341 50 UP250
KOLMAR KOREA 46,700 UP 150
IBK 12,500 UP 100
KorElecTerm 41,750 DN 200
NamhaeChem 8,230 UP 110
TaekwangInd 1,054,000 DN 17,000
DONGSUH 18,350 UP 200
BGF 5,580 UP 50
SamsungEng 18,950 DN 150
SAMSUNG C&T 106,500 DN 1,500
PanOcean 4,500 DN 40
SAMSUNG CARD 39,650 DN 700
CheilWorldwide 24,850 UP 150
KT 27,400 UP 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL209500 DN4000
LG Uplus 14,350 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 76,600 UP 300
KT&G 97,600 UP 200
DHICO 5,690 DN 10
LG Display 15,850 UP 200
SK 262,500 UP 500
Hanon Systems 11,400 UP 50
Kangwonland 30,600 UP 300
NAVER 180,500 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,650 UP 150
S&T MOTIV 43,000 UP 650
SKTelecom 244,500 UP 2,000
LGELECTRONICS 71,300 DN 600
Celltrion 189,500 UP 4,500
KAL 27,900 DN 100
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,350 DN 80
LG Corp. 74,900 0
SsangyongMtr 2,020 DN 10
NamyangDairy 433,000 DN 3,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 46,300 UP 950
INNOCEAN 70,100 UP 100
Donga Socio Holdings 109,000 UP 500
SK hynix 94,800 UP 1,000
Youngpoong 631,000 DN 8,000
