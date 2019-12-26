KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IlyangPharm 22,000 UP 250
HyundaiEng&Const 42,650 UP 200
Hanwha 25,600 UP 250
DB HiTek 26,650 0
CJ 97,000 UP 1,000
JWPHARMA 29,400 UP 550
LGInt 14,900 UP 200
HyundaiMtr 122,500 UP 500
AmoreG 81,000 DN 2,000
KSOE 124,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,750 UP 150
POSCO 243,000 UP 3,000
DB INSURANCE 54,500 0
SLCORP 17,950 UP 350
Yuhan 246,000 UP 4,000
SamsungElec 55,400 UP 400
NHIS 13,300 UP 200
DaeduckElec 10,650 UP 250
MERITZ SECU 4,060 UP 65
HtlShilla 83,800 DN 200
Hanmi Science 38,950 UP 150
SamsungElecMech 123,000 UP 2,000
Hanssem 62,800 UP 300
HALLA HOLDINGS 46,950 DN 100
Huchems 22,450 DN 200
AMOREPACIFIC 196,500 DN 1,500
DAEWOONG PHARM 134,000 UP 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 81,800 UP 100
KIH 73,200 UP 200
LOTTE Himart 31,850 UP 200
GS 53,200 0
CJ CGV 33,800 DN 300
HYUNDAILIVART 13,400 UP 250
LIG Nex1 31,350 DN 600
FILA KOREA 52,600 DN 1,400
LF 18,650 UP 250
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 148,000 UP 2,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 38,650 UP 400
HANWHA LIFE 2,370 UP 20
NEXENTIRE 9,100 UP 10
(MORE)
-
1
