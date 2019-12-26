KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CHONGKUNDANG 97,700 UP 100
KCC 233,500 UP 500
LotteFood 422,000 UP 8,500
HITEJINRO 27,900 DN 200
CJ LOGISTICS 150,000 0
KISWire 20,550 UP 200
DOOSAN 72,000 UP 1,000
DaelimInd 90,800 DN 200
S-1 95,000 UP 100
Hanchem 106,000 DN 500
CUCKOO 106,500 UP 500
COSMAX 78,400 DN 300
DWS 29,500 UP 500
UNID 47,050 DN 550
MANDO 34,700 DN 100
KEPCO 27,650 DN 250
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 413,500 DN 3,500
SamsungSecu 39,600 UP 150
Nongshim 237,000 UP 4,000
SGBC 37,450 UP 450
Hyosung 84,300 UP 500
Binggrae 55,700 UP 100
GCH Corp 22,250 UP 1,000
LotteChilsung 144,000 UP 3,000
HankookShellOil 342,500 UP 2,500
BukwangPharm 14,950 UP 350
ILJIN MATERIALS 40,250 UP 800
Doosan Bobcat 35,500 UP 150
GC Corp 131,000 UP 3,500
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 28,400 UP 200
Handsome 31,200 UP 550
WJ COWAY 92,100 UP 800
LOTTE SHOPPING 136,500 DN 500
HyundaiElev 68,000 UP 300
ORION 106,000 DN 2,000
BGF Retail 165,500 0
SKCHEM 62,200 DN 900
HDC-OP 26,000 UP 150
HYOSUNG HEAVY 26,200 UP 50
WooriFinancialGroup 12,250 UP 200
