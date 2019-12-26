(LEAD) Seoul stocks rebound on Sino-America trade deal hopes
(ATTN: ADDS bond yields at bottom)
SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks closed slightly higher Thursday on rising hopes over progress in a trade deal between the world's top two economies. The South Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 7.85 points, or 0.36 percent, to finish at 2,197.93. Trade volume was high at 562 million shares worth 4.61 trillion won (US$3.88 billion), with gainers far outpacing losers 608 to 230.
Analysts said investors were buoyed by the upcoming trade negotiation between Washington and Beijing, with U.S. President Donald Trump saying earlier this week that they will soon hold a signing ceremony.
The increase, however, was limited as some investors also took a wait-and-see stance ahead of the final trading session of 2019 slated for next week.
"With the year-end approaching, investors are also sitting on the sidelines waiting for next year," Noh Dong-kil, a researcher at NH Securities Co., said. "Investors already feel burden from recent gains."
Foreigners offloaded a net 27 billion won worth of local stocks, and individual investors sold a net 464 billion won. Institutions bought more shares than they sold at 446 billion won.
Top market cap Samsung Electronics closed 0.73 percent higher at 55,400 won, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix rose 1.07 percent to 94,800 won.
LG Display also gained 1.28 percent to 15,850 won, while home appliances maker LG Electronics slipped 0.83 percent to 71,300 won.
Leading mobile carrier SK Telecom climbed 0.82 percent to 244,500 won, while LG Uplus, the smallest player, closed unchanged at 14,350 won. KT added 0.37 percent to 27,400 won.
Leading pharmaceutical firm Samsung BioLogics fell 0.84 percent to 413,500 won, while Celltrion rose 2.43 percent to 189,500 won. Hanmi Pharmaceutical shed 0.82 percent to 306,500 won.
Carmakers also finished higher, with No. 1 Hyundai Motor rising 0.41 percent to 122,500 won and its smaller sister Kia Motors advancing 0.89 percent to 45,100 won. Hyundai Mobis, the auto part affiliate of Hyundai, moved up 1.36 percent to 261,000 won.
The South Korean won closed at 1,161.80 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.10 won from the previous session's close.
The local financial market was closed on Wednesday for Christmas.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed mixed. The yield on three-year Treasurys fell 0.3 basis point to 1.367 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond rose 1.5 basis points to 1.467 percent.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
