Seongsan Sunrise Festival to open on Jeju Island Monday
JEJU, South Korea, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- The 27th Seongsan Sunrise Festival will kick off next week on Jeju Island's Seongsan Ilchulbong (Sunrise) Peak, a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of the southern resort island's most famous geographical features, organizers said Thursday.
The annual Seongsan Sunrise Festival will take place around the Seongsan peak area from Monday to Wednesday under the theme of "Seongsan Sunrise, Prelude to New Era!" they said.
Seongsan Ilchulbong Peak is a tuff cone crater, formed approximately 5,000 years ago by a volcanic eruption underneath the sea. The peak, situated on Jeju's eastern side, is said to have the best view of sunrise on the island.
On the first day of the festival, a geological trail walking event will take place between the Seongsan peak and the Ozo area, followed by a rice cake slicing competition, according to the organizers.
On the second day, residents living near the Seongsan peak will perform a sunrise-themed parade, while a congratulatory concert, a talent show, cultural performances and a fireworks display will also be held.
On Wednesday, a pre-sunrise rite and a gold chain cutting ceremony will be held before festival participants hike up to the top of Seongsan Ilchulbong Peak or walk on the nearby beach to watch the first sunrise of the new year and share rice cake soup.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Monsta X releases Latin music in collaboration with Sebastian Yatra
-
2
(LEAD) U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
3
U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
4
(2nd LD) N.K. leader presides over expanded Central Military Commission meeting of Workers' Party
-
5
(2nd LD) Seoul, Beijing, Tokyo agree to accelerate trilateral FTA talks
-
1
Moon stresses no intervention in Supreme Court's ruling on wartime labor: official
-
2
(LEAD) U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
3
(3rd LD) N.K. leader presides over key party meeting to discuss military capability
-
4
(LEAD) Hanjin KAL sinks as family-risk scares investors
-
5
U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
2
U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
3
U.S. says it stands ready amid threat of N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
4
Red Velvet member injured during rehearsal for TV show
-
5
N. Korea to skip women's Olympic football qualifying tournament in S. Korea: source