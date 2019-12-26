Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea to sell 10.4 tln won in state bonds in January

All Headlines 17:00 December 26, 2019

SEJONG, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 10.4 trillion won (US$8.9 billion) in state bonds next month, the finance ministry said Thursday.

The government will issue 2.2 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of three years and another 2 trillion won in five-year bonds, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

It also intends to sell 2.6 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 10 years and 900 billion won in 20-year Treasurys, while floating 2.7 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 30 years.

