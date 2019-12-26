Seoul striving to create more jobs for people aged in their 40s
SEJONG, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- The finance ministry said Thursday it will draw up comprehensive measures to create jobs for people aged in their 40s, who have been struggling with early retirement or a lack of available jobs amid a downturn in the manufacturing sector.
In a meeting with senior officials from other economy-related ministries, Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom said the overall jobless rate has fallen, but the nation's economy has not created enough jobs for 40-somethings, mainly due to a delayed recovery in the manufacturing industry.
Among the possible measures under review for 40-something people are vocational training, support for business start-ups and financial support packages for jobless people, according to the ministry.
The nation's jobless rate fell to 3.1 percent in November with 330,000 job additions.
However, the number of 40-something employed people declined by 179,000 in November. It marked the 48th consecutive monthly fall since November 2015.
The employment rate for people aged in their 40s fell by 1.1 percentage points on year to 78.4 percent in November, marking the sharpest decline since December 2009.
