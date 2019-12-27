Korean-language dailies

-- Arrest warrant rejected for Cho Kuk (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Ex-minister Cho Kuk avoids arrest (Kookmin Daily)

-- Court denies warrant to arrest Cho Kuk, saying crimes certified but no flight risk (Donga llbo)

-- Cho Kuk avoids being arrested, but court says charges supported (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Arrest warrant rejected for Cho Kuk in ex-vice mayor's bribery case (Segye Times)

-- Arrest warrant denied for Cho Kuk (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Warrant denied for Cho Kuk, court says nature of offense is not good (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Arrest warrant denied for Cho Kuk, putting brakes on prosecution's unreasonable probe (Hankyoreh)

-- Cho Kuk's arrest warrant denied (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Tada fails to attract 600 bln won of foreign investment (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Naver kicks off telemedicine in Japan (Korea Economic Daily)

