Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 27.
Korean-language dailies
-- Arrest warrant rejected for Cho Kuk (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ex-minister Cho Kuk avoids arrest (Kookmin Daily)
-- Court denies warrant to arrest Cho Kuk, saying crimes certified but no flight risk (Donga llbo)
-- Cho Kuk avoids being arrested, but court says charges supported (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Arrest warrant rejected for Cho Kuk in ex-vice mayor's bribery case (Segye Times)
-- Arrest warrant denied for Cho Kuk (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Warrant denied for Cho Kuk, court says nature of offense is not good (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Arrest warrant denied for Cho Kuk, putting brakes on prosecution's unreasonable probe (Hankyoreh)
-- Cho Kuk's arrest warrant denied (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Tada fails to attract 600 bln won of foreign investment (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Naver kicks off telemedicine in Japan (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Key population rate hits zero in October (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- BOK warns heated housing price market fueling household debt rise (Korea Herald)
-- North Korea's 'new way' can be late Christmas gift (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
Monsta X releases Latin music in collaboration with Sebastian Yatra
-
2
(LEAD) U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
3
U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
4
(2nd LD) N.K. leader presides over expanded Central Military Commission meeting of Workers' Party
-
5
(2nd LD) Seoul, Beijing, Tokyo agree to accelerate trilateral FTA talks
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
2
(LEAD) Hanjin KAL sinks as family-risk scares investors
-
3
Moon stresses no intervention in Supreme Court's ruling on wartime labor: official
-
4
(3rd LD) N.K. leader presides over key party meeting to discuss military capability
-
5
U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
2
N. Korea may launch 'maximum gray-zone' provocations for U.S. concessions in 2020: expert
-
3
N.K. may consider timing of nuclear talks amid uncertainty in U.S. politics: source
-
4
U.S. says it stands ready amid threat of N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
5
U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'