(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 27)

Despite the heightened tension over North Korea's possible launch of an advanced intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) — as a "Christmas gift" to the United States — and a U.S. threat to take military action in response, Christmas has passed without trouble. However, there is no indication that the recalcitrant state will give up on its signature provocations. North Korea will most likely open a plenary session of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party within three to four days and demonstrate a strong determination to counter U.S. threats. Based on the results of the meeting, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will almost certainly declare to take a "new path" in his New Year's message, which includes the further development of ICBMs.