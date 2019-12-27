(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 27)

Their perceptions toward the Moon Jae-in administration, shown in the latest meetings in China, were quite worrisome. In particular, the way Japan treated Moon was awful during a summit between Moon and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Tuesday. While Moon was making opening remarks after Abe's opening statement, a Japanese official who was standing inside the room suddenly interrupted, shouting at the press that they should leave immediately. His voice was so loud that Moon had to pause to see what was going on. Moon looked puzzled. Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, who was sitting beside Moon, also stared at the Japanese official.