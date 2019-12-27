Friday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:01 December 27, 2019
SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 02/-6 Sunny 0
Incheon 01/-5 Sunny 10
Suwon 03/-6 Sunny 0
Cheongju 04/-3 Sunny 0
Daejeon 05/-4 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 02/-7 Sunny 0
Gangneung 07/-2 Sunny 0
Jeonju 05/-3 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 06/01 Sunny 20
Jeju 08/06 Cloudy 30
Daegu 06/-2 Sunny 0
Busan 08/00 Sunny 0
