Friday's weather forecast

December 27, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 02/-6 Sunny 0

Incheon 01/-5 Sunny 10

Suwon 03/-6 Sunny 0

Cheongju 04/-3 Sunny 0

Daejeon 05/-4 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 02/-7 Sunny 0

Gangneung 07/-2 Sunny 0

Jeonju 05/-3 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 06/01 Sunny 20

Jeju 08/06 Cloudy 30

Daegu 06/-2 Sunny 0

Busan 08/00 Sunny 0

