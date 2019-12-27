Sales of franchise stores rise 5.9 pct in 2018
SEJONG, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- Sales of franchise stores in South Korea gained 5.9 percent on-year in 2018, thanks to rising demand for ready-to-eat meals at convenience stores, data showed Friday.
Franchise stores reported combined sales of 67.1 trillion won (US$57.7 billion) last year, compared with sales of 63.4 trillion won in 2017, according to the data released by Statistics Korea.
The number of franchise stores stood at 208,618 nationwide in 2018, up 1 percent from a year ago.
A total of 806,000 people were employed at franchise stores last year, up 5.6 percent from a year earlier, the data showed.
Franchise stores posted an average 321 million won in sales last year, up 4.8 percent from a year ago, with pharmacy stores marking the highest average of 1 billion won in annual sales.
Amid a prolonged economic slump and tightened job market in South Korea, many early retirees opened franchise restaurants, cafeterias and small retail shops.
Some 25 percent of the country's total employees are self-employed people, according to separate data.
