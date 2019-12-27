Top 10 firms account for 38 pct of exports in 2018
SEJONG, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top 10 companies accounted for 37.9 percent of the country's exports in 2018, data showed Friday, in the latest sign of economic domination by family-controlled conglomerates.
The data compiled by Statistics Korea and the Korea Customs Service showed that the combined outbound shipments of the 10 companies reached US$228.8 billion in 2018, up from $207.3 billion in 2017.
Statistics Korea did not identify the top 10 exporters, though it is believed that the list includes tech giant Samsung Electronics Co. and Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's largest carmaker.
The number of big exporters amounted to 805 businesses, making up just 0.8 percent of the country's total 96,236 exporters in 2018. But the big exporters accounted for 66.6 percent of all outbound shipments.
In a stark comparison, small and medium-sized exporters accounted for 97.1 percent of the country's total exporters, but their exports made up 17.1 percent of the country's total outbound shipments.
The latest data is a reminder that family-controlled conglomerates have dominated Korea's economy for decades.
The data also showed that China is South Korea's largest trading partner, followed by the United States.
South Korea had a trade surplus of $56 billion with China and $16.1 billion with the U.S. in 2018.
