S. Korea's economy poised for rebound next year: finance minister
SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's economy is expected to gain recovery momentum next year, supported by a global economic recovery and an anticipated upturn in the memory-chip market, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Friday.
Hong made the remarks at a meeting in Seoul with top executives of Korean companies on next year's economic policies.
"Next year, the global economy is expected to improve and the nation's economy is also expected to gain recovery momentum," Hong told the meeting.
"Opportunities coexist with risks next year. The government will spare no efforts to build momentum for an economic recovery next year," Hong said.
Easing trade tension between the United States and China is likely to lift the global economy and global demand for memory chips will pick up early next year, Hong said.
However, future trade negotiations between the U.S. and China and lackluster investment in the local construction sector will provide causes for pessimism in the Korean economy next year, Hong said.
South Korea's economy is expected to grow 2.4 percent next year, following this year's estimated 2-percent expansion, on the back of an anticipated recovery in the memory chip sector and a series of policy measures.
Hit by a lengthy U.S.-China trade war and a cyclical slump in the memory chip sector, Korea's economy is poised to report its weakest annual growth in a decade this year.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Monsta X releases Latin music in collaboration with Sebastian Yatra
-
2
(LEAD) U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
3
U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
4
(2nd LD) N.K. leader presides over expanded Central Military Commission meeting of Workers' Party
-
5
(2nd LD) Seoul, Beijing, Tokyo agree to accelerate trilateral FTA talks
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
2
(LEAD) Hanjin KAL sinks as family-risk scares investors
-
3
Moon stresses no intervention in Supreme Court's ruling on wartime labor: official
-
4
(3rd LD) N.K. leader presides over key party meeting to discuss military capability
-
5
U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
1
N. Korea may launch 'maximum gray-zone' provocations for U.S. concessions in 2020: expert
-
2
N.K. may consider timing of nuclear talks amid uncertainty in U.S. politics: source
-
3
(LEAD) U.S. flies spy planes again over Korean Peninsula amid concerns over N.K. provocations
-
4
(LEAD) No Christmas gift from N. Korea, but situation far from over
-
5
No Christmas gift from N. Korea yet, but situation far from over