Corporate retirement pension funds top 188 tln won in 2018
SEJONG, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- Corporate retirement pension funds under management topped 188 trillion won (US$163 billion) last year, more than a decade after the country introduced the scheme, data showed Friday.
The scheme introduced in 2005 aims to help fund retirees' severance payments. Companies and employees make contributions to the pension funds, and employees can receive the pension after their retirement.
South Korea has been encouraging companies to adopt the retirement annuity program as part of efforts to help reduce the financial burden of severance payments, as well as allow employees to receive stable pension payments and higher retirement payments.
According to the data first compiled by Statistics Korea, the accumulated corporate retirement pension funds stood at 188.8 trillion won as of end-December last year, up 13 percent from a year ago.
A total of 378,000 companies, or 27.3 percent of 1.33 million businesses, adopted the scheme for their employees last year.
About 5.59 million workers, or 51.3 percent of all 10.9 million employees, were covered by corporate pension programs last year, the data showed.
