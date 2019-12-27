Seoul stocks up late Friday morning
SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks pared earlier losses to turn higher late Friday morning as investors scooped up tech shares.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 3.74 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,201.67 as of 11:20 a.m.
After opening lower on ex-dividend date, in which investors become eligible to win year-end dividends even after offloading shares, the index later bounced back, led mostly by tech shares.
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq finished above the 9,000-point threshold for the first time since the market opened in 1971.
Top market cap Samsung Electronics rose 1.62 percent and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix climbed 1.9 percent.
Home appliance maker LG Electronics gained 0.56 percent, and LG Display moved up 2.21 percent.
Pharmaceutical firms also traded higher, with Samsung BioLogics advancing 4.23 percent and Celltrion increasing 1.66 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,160.35 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.45 won from the previous session's close.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Monsta X releases Latin music in collaboration with Sebastian Yatra
-
2
(LEAD) U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
3
U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
4
(2nd LD) N.K. leader presides over expanded Central Military Commission meeting of Workers' Party
-
5
(2nd LD) Seoul, Beijing, Tokyo agree to accelerate trilateral FTA talks
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
2
(LEAD) Hanjin KAL sinks as family-risk scares investors
-
3
Moon stresses no intervention in Supreme Court's ruling on wartime labor: official
-
4
(3rd LD) N.K. leader presides over key party meeting to discuss military capability
-
5
U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
1
N. Korea may launch 'maximum gray-zone' provocations for U.S. concessions in 2020: expert
-
2
N.K. may consider timing of nuclear talks amid uncertainty in U.S. politics: source
-
3
(LEAD) U.S. flies spy planes again over Korean Peninsula amid concerns over N.K. provocations
-
4
(LEAD) No Christmas gift from N. Korea, but situation far from over
-
5
No Christmas gift from N. Korea yet, but situation far from over