Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
Dec. 23 -- U.S. flies surveillance aircraft over Korean Peninsula
24 -- Bolton says N. Korea poses imminent threat to American troops and allies
-- North Korea's official newspaper calls for the development of new weapons to bolster national security
-- U.S. aviation authorities issue warning for commercial airlines earlier this month amid concerns Pyongyang could test-fire a long-range missile
25 –- U.S. flies four surveillance planes over Korean Peninsula
26 -- N. Korea's propaganda outlet blasts U.S., S. Korea for raising tensions
27 -- N. Korea's official newspaper carries article featuring Russia's recent satellite launch
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
2
U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
3
(2nd LD) N.K. leader presides over expanded Central Military Commission meeting of Workers' Party
-
4
(2nd LD) Seoul, Beijing, Tokyo agree to accelerate trilateral FTA talks
-
5
U.S. takes unusual step of releasing photos of combined drills with S. Korea
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
2
(LEAD) Hanjin KAL sinks as family-risk scares investors
-
3
Moon stresses no intervention in Supreme Court's ruling on wartime labor: official
-
4
(3rd LD) N.K. leader presides over key party meeting to discuss military capability
-
5
U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
1
N. Korea may launch 'maximum gray-zone' provocations for U.S. concessions in 2020: expert
-
2
N.K. may consider timing of nuclear talks amid uncertainty in U.S. politics: source
-
3
(LEAD) U.S. flies spy planes again over Korean Peninsula amid concerns over N.K. provocations
-
4
S. Korea voices regrets over Tokyo official's interruption during Moon's summit remarks
-
5
(LEAD) No Christmas gift from N. Korea, but situation far from over