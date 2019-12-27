Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All Headlines 16:00 December 27, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------
Dec. 23 -- U.S. flies surveillance aircraft over Korean Peninsula

24 -- Bolton says N. Korea poses imminent threat to American troops and allies

-- North Korea's official newspaper calls for the development of new weapons to bolster national security

-- U.S. aviation authorities issue warning for commercial airlines earlier this month amid concerns Pyongyang could test-fire a long-range missile

25 –- U.S. flies four surveillance planes over Korean Peninsula

26 -- N. Korea's propaganda outlet blasts U.S., S. Korea for raising tensions

27 -- N. Korea's official newspaper carries article featuring Russia's recent satellite launch
(END)

Keywords
#North Korea
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!