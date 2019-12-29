S. Korea picks 11 local, foreign banks for won-yuan FX trading in 2020
SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance ministry said Sunday it has selected 11 banks, including five foreign banks, as the lenders responsible for setting prices for direct won-yuan transactions next year.
The banks will be also tasked with taking the lead in providing liquidity to the market, the Ministry of Economy and Finance said in a statement.
The six South Korean banks are KB Kookmin bank, Industrial Bank of Korea, Shinhan Bank, Woori Bank, KEB Hana Bank and Korea Development Bank. And the five local branches of foreign banks are the Bank of Communications, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Bank of China, China Construction Bank Corp. and HSBC.
In 2014, South Korea launched the won-yuan direct market to boost trade payments in both currencies and reduce exchange rate-related risks.
The daily trading volume in the Seoul won-yuan direct market reached an average US$2 billion as of December this year, up from last year's $1.82 billion, according to government data.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
2
U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul, Beijing, Tokyo agree to accelerate trilateral FTA talks
-
4
U.S. takes unusual step of releasing photos of combined drills with S. Korea
-
5
U.S. aviation agency warns commercial airlines about possible N.K. missile launch
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
2
(LEAD) Hanjin KAL sinks as family-risk scares investors
-
3
Moon stresses no intervention in Supreme Court's ruling on wartime labor: official
-
4
U.S. base in S. Korea accidentally blares emergency siren: reports
-
5
(3rd LD) N.K. leader presides over key party meeting to discuss military capability
-
1
U.S. base in S. Korea accidentally blares emergency siren: reports
-
2
Japan notifies U.N. of suspected N. Korean transshipment in East China Sea
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea holds key party meeting to discuss 'important policy issues'
-
4
(URGENT) N.K. holds first-day session of ruling party's cental committee meeting on Saturday
-
5
U.S. magazine lists BIGBANG's G-Dragon, T.O.P as emerging art collectors