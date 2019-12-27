Moon meets top military commanders over lunch to discuss combat posture
SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in had a year-end luncheon at Cheong Wa Dae on Friday, in which he discussed South Korea's combat readiness with a group of top military commanders.
Moon had the 100-minute meeting with Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Park Han-ki, as well as the chiefs of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. Also present was Gen. Choi Byun-hyuk, deputy commander of the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.
The meeting was meant as a chance for Moon to encourage the military leaders after their service throughout this year, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung.
They also discussed the combat posture of the troops, progress in defense reform measures and an improvement in barracks culture, Ko added.
Moon called for continued efforts to assure the people of the country's firm defense and security.
