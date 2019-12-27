Sunrise will be visible on first day of new year: KMA
SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- People will be able to enjoy this year's last sunset and the new year's first sunrise as fine weather is expected across most of the nation, the state weather agency said Friday.
Viewers are advised to dress warmly to appreciate the "meaningful" scenery, however, as a cold snap is forecast to hit the nation on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.
"The weather is forecast to be mostly clear nationwide under the influence of cold and dry continental high pressure on New Year's Eve, making it possible to see the sunset," the agency said.
On the first day of 2020, the rising sun should be visible in most parts of the country, except for the Chungcheong provinces, the coast of the Jeolla provinces and Jeju Island, the agency forecast.
But cold air of minus 20 C is expected to pass over the Korean Peninsula on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, causing temperatures to plunge, the agency added.
