KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
NEXENTIRE 9,110 UP 10
CHONGKUNDANG 94,000 UP 900
LotteFood 413,500 DN 8,500
KCC 233,500 0
HyundaiEng&Const 42,450 DN 200
Donga Socio Holdings 106,500 DN 2,500
SK hynix 96,000 UP 1,200
Youngpoong 628,000 DN 3,000
KiaMtr 44,350 DN 750
ORION Holdings 17,400 DN 300
KISWire 20,300 DN 250
Yuhan 236,500 UP 1,000
SLCORP 18,300 UP 350
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 66,300 DN 200
ShinhanGroup 44,100 DN 1,650
CJ LOGISTICS 154,500 UP 4,500
DOOSAN 70,300 DN 1,700
DaelimInd 88,800 DN 2,000
HITEJINRO 28,750 UP 850
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14150 DN300
SamsungF&MIns 243,000 DN 4,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 35,050 UP 1,700
Kogas 37,900 DN 950
Hanwha 25,250 DN 350
DB HiTek 28,150 UP 1,500
CJ 96,400 DN 600
JWPHARMA 29,000 UP 400
HanmiPharm 288,000 DN 13,000
LGInt 14,950 UP 50
DongkukStlMill 5,930 UP 20
SBC 15,400 DN 1,000
Hyundai M&F INS 27,150 DN 800
Daesang 23,300 0
SKNetworks 5,970 DN 70
TONGYANG 1,405 DN 45
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,500 UP 150
LG Corp. 74,400 DN 500
KAL 28,300 UP 400
SsangyongMtr 2,085 UP 65
AmoreG 81,300 UP 300
