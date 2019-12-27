KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HyundaiMtr 120,500 DN 2,000
HankookShellOil 326,500 DN 16,000
BukwangPharm 14,200 DN 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 41,700 UP 1,450
TaekwangInd 1,049,000 DN 5,000
SsangyongCement 5,670 DN 240
BoryungPharm 16,450 UP 1,150
L&L 13,900 UP 100
NamyangDairy 431,000 DN 2,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 44,950 DN 1,350
HYUNDAI STEEL 31,500 DN 400
Shinsegae 281,000 UP 3,500
Nongshim 237,500 UP 500
SGBC 36,950 DN 500
Hyosung 79,600 DN 4,700
LotteChilsung 139,000 DN 5,000
LOTTE 38,850 DN 150
AK Holdings 34,850 DN 50
Binggrae 55,300 DN 400
GCH Corp 21,900 DN 350
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,650 DN 100
POSCO 238,500 DN 4,500
SPC SAMLIP 86,200 DN 500
SAMSUNG SDS 195,500 UP 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,950 UP 250
KUMHOTIRE 4,080 UP 95
DB INSURANCE 52,800 DN 1,700
SamsungElec 56,500 UP 1,100
NHIS 12,950 DN 350
SK Discovery 25,600 UP 200
LS 47,500 DN 300
GC Corp 132,000 UP 1,000
GS E&C 30,900 DN 1,000
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 30,500 DN 250
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 233,000 UP 10,500
KPIC 118,500 DN 3,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,700 DN 80
SKC 50,500 UP 750
GS Retail 39,350 DN 200
Ottogi 558,000 UP 3,000
